Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

