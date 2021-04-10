This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mainly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
