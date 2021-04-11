Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
A National Weather Service meteorologist said snowfall may reach 18 inches or more in spots such as Chadron, Scottsbluff and Kimball, while the northwest Sand Hills may see about 10 inches.
