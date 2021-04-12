Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.