Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

