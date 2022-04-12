Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Windy...strong thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.