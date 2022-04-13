Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
