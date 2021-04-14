Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
