 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert