For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Friday, there is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
- Updated
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…