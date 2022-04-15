 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

