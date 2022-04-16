Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.