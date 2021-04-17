 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert