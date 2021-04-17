For the drive home in Omaha: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…