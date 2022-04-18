 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. NE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

