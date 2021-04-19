This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Omaha will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
