This evening's outlook for Omaha: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
