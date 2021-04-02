This evening in Omaha: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
