Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.