Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

