This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 10:00 PM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with wind…