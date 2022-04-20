Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Mostly clear. Low 38F. N winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
