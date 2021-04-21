Omaha's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 29F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
