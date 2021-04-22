For the drive home in Omaha: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
