 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert