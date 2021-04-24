This evening in Omaha: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
