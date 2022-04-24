Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.