Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.53. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.