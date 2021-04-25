Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 84.53. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The inclement weather is expected to arrive as a cold, windy rain Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop overnight Monday, the rain will likely shift to snow, the National Weather Service said.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Mod…
Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today.…