Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 30F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

