Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Local Weather

