This evening's outlook for Omaha: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
