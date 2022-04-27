For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…