 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Omaha. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert