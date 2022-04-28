For the drive home in Omaha: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…