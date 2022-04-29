 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

