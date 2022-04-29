For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. A few storms may be severe. Low around 50F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.
While the severe threat looks greatest in the central part of the state Friday evening, severe storms are still possible for some Saturday evening as well. Here's everything you need to know.
The rain and storm chances for the Omaha metro area begin Thursday evening and last into Saturday night.