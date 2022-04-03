 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert