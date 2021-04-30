Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening's outlook for Omaha: Clear. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.