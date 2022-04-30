 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

