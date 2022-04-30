For the drive home in Omaha: Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight. Showers and weak thunderstorms will persist though. Use caution if driving tonight.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Fontenelle Forest has closed its wetlands after a weekend brush fire caused extensive damage.
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Severe drought and strong winds set the stage for the fast-moving fire, which consumed an estimated 30,000 acres of south-central Nebraska in a little over 24 hours.