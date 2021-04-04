Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
