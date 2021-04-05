 Skip to main content
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

