For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Omaha folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
- Updated
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
- Updated
The National Weather Service said Omaha could receive 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain before the moisture-rich system moves out Tuesday night.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is p…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. It should be a f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…