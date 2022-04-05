This evening's outlook for Omaha: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
