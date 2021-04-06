 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 45 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert