This evening in Omaha: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
