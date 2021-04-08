This evening's outlook for Omaha: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
