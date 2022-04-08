Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 25F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha
