 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert