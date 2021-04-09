Omaha's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
While the rain has helped eliminated the drought in most of the eastern part of Nebraska, it hasn't eased fears of drought's return or prevented grass fires.
As strong winds sweep across the Great Plains on Monday, much of the central U.S. from the Canadian border to northern Texas will be at high risk of fast-moving grass fires.
