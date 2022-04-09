Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.