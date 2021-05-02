April was abnormally dry for Omaha, but May is off to a rainy start

The long-lived flowering trees and cracks beginning to show in flower beds told the same story about last month:
Rain was hard to come by in April. So the rain that began late Sunday night is welcome.
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, and most of that fell in the first nine days of the month. Since April 10, the area has received only about a third of an inch of rain, which helped prolong blossoms on trees, as there weren’t any hard rains to knock down petals.
For the month, Omaha received 1.21 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. On average, Omaha gets 2.96 inches of precipitation in April.
The month also averaged 1.5 degrees warmer than average in Omaha, according to the weather service. Temperatures in Omaha ranged from 20 to 92 degrees, with Omaha seeing its first 90-degree day about three weeks ahead of average.
No daily records were set in Omaha, but Lincoln set several:
Even though Lincoln’s monthlong average temperature was higher than normal, the city set no warm weather records but set or matched two daily cold weather records: On April 1, the temperature dropped to 17, matching the record set in 1899; on April 22, the low temp was 23; the previous record for the date was 25 in 1952.
An additional tenth of an inch of precipitation was enough to set a daily record on April 8, when 0.86 of an inch fell. The previous record was set in 1922.
A mere trace of snow on April 19 was enough to match the existing daily snow record.
Sunday’s overnight rain was expected to move out by Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.
The outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter-than-normal weather across Nebraska.