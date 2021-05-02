April was abnormally dry for Omaha, but rain is in the forecast tonight

The long-lived flowering trees and cracks beginning to show in flower beds told the same story about last month:

Rain was hard to come by in April. So any rain Sunday night into Monday will be welcome.

The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, and most of that fell in the first nine days of the month. Since April 10, the area has received only about a third of an inch of rain, which helped prolong blossoms on trees, as there weren't any hard rains to knock down petals.

For the month, Omaha received 1.21 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. On average, Omaha gets 2.96 inches of precipitation in April.

The month also averaged 1.5 degrees warmer than average in Omaha, according to the weather service. Temperatures in Omaha ranged from 20 to 92 degrees, with Omaha seeing its first 90-degree day about three weeks ahead of average.

No daily records were set in Omaha, but Lincoln set several: