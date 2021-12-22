Astonishing tornado and wind records were 'a December day to remember'

Yes, the speed of the storm caught some people unaware.

But while winds and tornadoes were widespread, the overall speed of the system lessened damage, he said. Any tornadoes would have battered a property for only two to five seconds, he said. In contrast, some tornadoes are stationary, he said.

And while the speed of the storms fueled the strength of the straight-line winds, they were in and out before they could cause even more significant damage, he said. Slower traveling storms would have seen lesser winds, but they would have lasted longer and caused more damage, he said.

"It's a Catch-22," he said.

That helps explain why last week's storm caused less damage than the historic windstorm on July 10 that toppled trees, blocked roads and left a record number of homes and businesses in southeast Nebraska without power.

The strongest of the July winds lasted 15 to 20 minutes, according to the weather service. In contrast, the strongest gusts with the Dec. 15 storm lasted less than a minute, Barjenbruch said.

Another likely reason that the damage was less severe this month is that trees had fewer leaves so they were less likely to be buffeted by the wind.