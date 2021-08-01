 Skip to main content
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

