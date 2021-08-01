Omaha's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The July 10 windstorm was notable for its durability, its power and its breadth. It is one of Omaha's most damaging storms on record, but the results could have been so much worse.
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
- Updated
A National Weather Service meteorologist said the slow-moving storms dropped at least 3 to 5 inches of rain, and possibly more than that, in a rural area in southern Nebraska.
- Updated
After a week of heat, with heat indexes dangerously hot at times, scattered storms brought a cooldown to the Omaha area Friday night.
- Updated
A storm rolled through Omaha early Saturday with high winds that downed trees and caused widespread power outages.
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather for…
Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 70F. Winds E at 10 to 15 m…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Omaha. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain o…
- Updated
Nebraskans should prepare for a long hot spell as a heat wave settles in over the state. Omaha is in a heat advisory until 8 p.m. Saturday.