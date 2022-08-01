Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Omaha

This evening in Omaha: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 102. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 81-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.