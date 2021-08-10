Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 107.03. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.