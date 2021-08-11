Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

For the drive home in Omaha: A mostly clear sky. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Omaha area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 104.91. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.