Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Omaha

Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.